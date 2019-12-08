Crews battling blaze at northwest Edmonton home
Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 3:03PM MST Last Updated Sunday, December 8, 2019 3:50PM MST
Area resident Matthew Stephen took photos of the blaze showing flames coming from the house as well as a vehicle. (Courtesy: Matthew Stephen)
EDMONTON -- Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in northwest Edmonton.
The front of the building near 130 Avenue and 136 Street sustained significant damage, CTV News Edmonton could see when they arrived on scene around 3 p.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Service said it was called to the address about an hour earlier, and found a working fire in the single-family home.
Six crews responded.
It is unknown if there were people inside.
This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
RELATED IMAGES