EDMONTON -- Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in northwest Edmonton.

The front of the building near 130 Avenue and 136 Street sustained significant damage, CTV News Edmonton could see when they arrived on scene around 3 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Service said it was called to the address about an hour earlier, and found a working fire in the single-family home.

Six crews responded.

It is unknown if there were people inside.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.