Crews battling grass fire in Sherwood Park
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 4:52PM MDT
Firefighters and police responded to a grass fire in Sherwood Park Thursday afternoon.
The fire is burning on a field south of Range Road 233, police said.
There are no houses in the area.
The RCMP are rerouting traffic between Township Road 522 and Township Road 520.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.