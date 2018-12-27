Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crews called to house fire in north Edmonton
House fire on December 27, 2018. (SOURCE: ZEPLIN TRANSPORT LTD.)
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 3:05PM MST
Fire crews are on scene of a house fire at 124 Avenue and 90 Street.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m., and seven units were called to the scene.
One woman was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
Crews tell CTV News that they struggled to fight the fire because of a large hole in the first floor.
Damage to the home is extensive, a cause has not been determined.