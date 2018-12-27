

CTV Edmonton





Fire crews are on scene of a house fire at 124 Avenue and 90 Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m., and seven units were called to the scene.

One woman was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Crews tell CTV News that they struggled to fight the fire because of a large hole in the first floor.

Damage to the home is extensive, a cause has not been determined.