

CTV Edmonton





Firefighters were called to a house fire in northeast Edmonton on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the scene at 248 Avenue and 18 Street around 8:30 a.m. According to a spokesperson from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, crews could see smoke in the distance when they approached the scene, and found flames coming from the home when they arrived.

Eight crews were called to the scene, including extra tankers because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

No one was inside the home when fire fighters arrived.

More to come…