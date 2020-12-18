EDMONTON -- City crews began fixing a fence in southwest Edmonton on Friday that has impaled at least six deer and a moose.

Residents of Cameron Heights started complaining about the fence more than two years ago.

The animals get stuck on the fence and usually have to be put down.

Crews are installing a metal railing across the top of the spiked fence.

The city had to get permission from more than 36 homeowners to finish the job. COVID-19 also delayed the work.