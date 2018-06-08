Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crews on scene at train derailment near Red Deer
A train was derailed near the Red Deer Airport on Friday, June 8, 2018.
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 6:18PM MDT
Emergency crews are on scene at a train derailment near the Red Deer Airport late Friday afternoon.
The derailment is along Highway 2A and Mackenzie Road.
There appears to be eight cars involved, and there’s no word on injuries, cause, and if there are any spills.
The Highway is currently closed to traffic in the area.
More to come…