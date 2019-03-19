

CTV Edmonton





Firefighters are currently on scene of a blaze at Alberta Enviroment Rubber Products.

Crews were called to the business at 13520 170 Street around 12:12 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived on the scene about seven minutes later. A second alarm was called in at 12:33.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says there are currently nine crews on scene plus hazmat.

All employees are out of the building.

CTV News has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.