The cause of a fire at a vacant house near 122 Street and 101 Avenue early Saturday morning is under investigation.

Station 22 responded to the call at 1:50 a.m. and found a fully involved fire. Four trucks and more than 20 firefighters were called to the scene.

“It was all boarded up so the guys initially had to gain entry to extinguish the main and basement (levels),” District Chief Grant Thomson said Saturday morning, adding there were power lines at the back of the house crews had to work around.

“There’s an empty lot on the one side, and another vacant house to the north of it, so we don’t really have to worry about occupants at this point.”

The fire did not reach any neighbouring homes.