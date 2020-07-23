EDMONTON -- Crews are at the scene of a fire at a south Edmonton strip club that began early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to Diamonds Gentlemen's Club at 5:38 a.m. and arrived five minutes later to a working fire, EFRS said.

Crews and investigators remain on scene.

No injuries have been reported, EFRS said.

Diamond's Gentlemen Club had been closed since last summer after a fire was deliberately set.