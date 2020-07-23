Advertisement
Crews respond to fire at south Edmonton strip club
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 10:49AM MDT
A fire at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in the early morning of Thursday, July 23, 2020 is under investigation. (Brad Daniels)
EDMONTON -- Crews are at the scene of a fire at a south Edmonton strip club that began early Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to Diamonds Gentlemen's Club at 5:38 a.m. and arrived five minutes later to a working fire, EFRS said.
Crews and investigators remain on scene.
No injuries have been reported, EFRS said.
Diamond's Gentlemen Club had been closed since last summer after a fire was deliberately set.