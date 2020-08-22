EDMONTON -- Fire crews were called out to a report of fuel leaking from a rail car Saturday morning.

Crews arrived to an area near 17 Street NE and 127 Ave NE at 9:12 a.m.

A 400 metre evacuation order was issued in the industrial area.

A valve on the bottom of the CN Rail car was damaged, with an estimated 20 gallons of ethanol mixed with gas spilled.

Fire crews remain on scene due to the risk of a possible fire.

Alberta Environment has been notified of the event.