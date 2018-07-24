Officials with Edmonton Fire Rescue and ATCO said crews were responding to a gas leak in the Bonnie Doon neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews arrived at the scene, Connors Road at 93 Street, at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said a 3 inch gas line had been hit by a construction crew to cause the leak.

Edmonton Fire said two neighbouring homes were evacuated, and advised other neighbours to close their windows.

ATCO said the area between Connors Road and 95 and 93 Streets was being shut down for repairs. A seniors home was also affected by the gas leak, but will be getting support from ATCO for gas while the repairs are underway.

Police closed a section of Connors Road to make way for crews.