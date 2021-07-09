EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are searching for a man who was swept away by the North Saskatchewan River as he tried to assist a dog in the river.

Mounties said they were dispatched at approximately 4:55 p.m. Thursday evening to locate the missing man who was last seen in the river near the bridge outside Drayton Valley by Highway 22.

RCMP are working with the Drayton Valley Fire Department, EMS, and Alberta Fish and Wildlife to conduct searches with boats and drones along the river.

The search continued on Friday utilizing several boats and RCMP Air Services, however, the missing man was not located, police said.

Officials are asking anyone on the North Saskatchewan River for recreational purposes in the Drayton Valley area or further downstream to watch for any signs of the missing man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drayton Valley RCMP at 780-542-4457 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.