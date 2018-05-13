Firefighters northeast of Edmonton have been battling two grass fires since Saturday afternoon.

RCMP, along with members of the Fort Saskatchewan, Bruderheim, Lamont County and Chipman fire departments, responded to wildfires burning north of Bruderheim – in Lamont County and Strathcona County – around 2:45 p.m.

Residents in the area of Range Road 204 between Township Roads 562 and 564 were evacuated on Saturday, and another 18 properties are on a stand-by notice, RCMP said.

Lamont County and Strathcona County say no homes have been lost.

No one has been evacuated in Strathcona County yet.

The Lamont County blaze flared up Sunday afternoon as temperatures rose, and another factor complicated matters.

“The wind is a problem. Wind's always a problem,” Lamont County Manager Robyn Singleton said.

The fire is considered to be under control, while the blaze in Strathcona County is held.

“From previous years, we know that it's not done until it's done, so we have a few days ahead of us,” Percy said.

“We will certainly be monitoring them for the next number of days,” Singleton said.

With files from Bill Fortier