

Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton





Fire crews now have a large blaze at a commercial building in west Edmonton under control.



Edmonton Fire Rescue says six units – including a hazardous materials crew -- responded to the burning warehouse, shortly before 7:00 p.m., near 123 Avenue and 153 Street.



The flare-up, located behind a large multi-business complex, was declared under control shortly after 8:00 p.m. There are no reports of injuries at the scene.



Once the fire is out, investigators will dig for the possible cause and tally up the damage estimate.