Edmonton Fire Rescue crews quickly got the upper hand on a grass fire in north Edmonton tonight.



An EFR spokesperson says seven trucks responded, around 7:45 p.m., to the area just south of the Anthony Henday Drive and east of Mark Messier Trail. The crews soon spotted a grass fire that was spreading to an old barn.



They were able to get the blaze under control by 8:35 p.m. and begin the work of dousing all leftover hot spots.



There are no reports of injuries.



