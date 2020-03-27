EDMONTON -- Firefighters are battling a fire in an empty home at 100 Street and 83 Avenue Friday morning.

Heavy smoke can be seen in the area.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Eight crews are currently working to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters removed some large tree branches with a chainsaw in order to make room for their ladder truck.

The home is abandoned and appears to be set for demolition. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.