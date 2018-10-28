

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





It took 10 firetrucks and approximately 40 firefighters to gain control of a blaze at a business in west Edmonton early Sunday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called to Pick-n-Pull, at 18649 118A Avenue, at 3:24 a.m. They arrived to find a fully involved fire.

At the fire’s largest point, 10 crews were on scene.

It was under control by 7:44 a.m. Crews were still on scene late Sunday morning as the fire wasn’t yet out.

No injuries were reported as no one was inside the business at the time.