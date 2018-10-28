Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crews working to put out blaze at west Edmonton business
Crews were still at the scene of a fire at a west Edmonton business late Sunday morning.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 11:57AM MDT
It took 10 firetrucks and approximately 40 firefighters to gain control of a blaze at a business in west Edmonton early Sunday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called to Pick-n-Pull, at 18649 118A Avenue, at 3:24 a.m. They arrived to find a fully involved fire.
At the fire’s largest point, 10 crews were on scene.
It was under control by 7:44 a.m. Crews were still on scene late Sunday morning as the fire wasn’t yet out.
No injuries were reported as no one was inside the business at the time.