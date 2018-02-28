After emergency crews in Stony Plain were called to a natural gas leak in the area of 79 Avenue and High Park Road, police said gas would be shut off in the area late into Wednesday night.

RCMP said Wednesday afternoon that residents in the area within a 500 foot radius of the leak had been evacuated.

Emergency crews were on the scene, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Roads through the area around the leak were closed, later Wednesday, police said 79 Avenue between Willow Way and Golf Course Road, and at 79 Avenue at Westerra Drive was diverted.

More to come…