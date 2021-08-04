Advertisement
Criminal investigation pauses traffic on Whyte Avenue
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 6:27AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 4, 2021 6:33AM MDT
A portion of Whyte Avenue was closed early Aug. 4, 2021, for a police investigation into a person's death.
EDMONTON -- A portion of Whyte Avenue was closed early Wednesday for a police investigation into what appeared to be a person's death.
The street was closed between Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard to vehicles and pedestrians in both directions.
Police didn't reveal many details except the traffic closure was for a criminal investigation, but CTV News Edmonton on scene could see a body covered by a sheet south of the Whyte Avenue sidewalk between 103 and 104 Streets.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
