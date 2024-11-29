Critical work done on Yellowhead conversion, LRT projects and more in 2024: city

The City of Edmonton is calling the 2024 construction season a success.

Crews worked on projects across the city, including transportation, facilities, LRT expansion and renewal and open-spaces projects.

"This infrastructure work is essential because Edmonton is growing quickly, we know construction can be disruptive," Craig Walbaum, acting deputy city manager of the integrated infrastructure services department, told reporters on Friday.

"Our work will help create a more vibrant city where Edmontonians can access the places they love and the services they need."

Yellowhead Trail freeway conversion

The city says significant progress was made on the Yellowhead Trail freeway conversion this year.

Construction on the 156 Street to St. Albert Trail segment was completed, along with the widening of Fort Road.

Fort Road between 66 Street and Yellowhead Trail opened to full capacity, offering improved access to businesses via the new 125 Avenue collector road.

Terwillegar Drive expansion

Construction on Stage 2 of the Terwillegar Drive expansion continued in 2024, including work to widen Whitemud Drive and rehabilitate the Rainbow Valley Bridge.

Work on Stage 3 of the project is scheduled to start in spring 2025, with completion of the project expected in 2028.

50 Street widening and railway separation

In September, the northbound overpass between Sherwood Park Freeway and 90 Avenue opened to both northbound and southbound traffic.

Work on the southbound overpass is expected to be finished by 2026.

LRT expansion and renewal

This year marked the third year of construction of the Valley Line West LRT project.

The new Stony Plain Road bridge between 131 and 139 Street will open this Saturday for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.

The city says there has also been good progress on the LRT bridge crossing Anthony Henday Drive and the elevated guideway along 87 Avenue.

Work on the Capital Line South LRT extension, which will take the Capital Line from Century Park to Ellerslie Road, is expected to be completed this year.

To prepare for underpass construction, a major lane shift is in place at the 23 Avenue and 111 Street intersection.

Major construction will begin in 2025.

Neighbourhood renewal program

The city reconstructed about 73 kilometres of residential roads and alleys, 57 kilometres of sidewalks and 12 kilometres of active transportation infrastructure as part of neighbourhood renewal work.

Mill Creek Pool rehabilitation

Mill Creek Pool reopened in July after several years of renovations.

The work not only made the pool more accessible, but also extended the lifespan of the facility.

Active transportation network

Construction on 10 new shared pathways totalling 17.4 kilometres began in 2024 with six new routes completed. Construction will continue next year.