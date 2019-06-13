

Laine Mitchell, CTV News Edmonton





A group of cyclists sped into Edmonton Thursday for a green cause.

Members of Project Learning Tree Canada’s Green Ride for Green Jobs gathered at the Alberta Legislature to tout the summer program.

The program helps people across the country aged 15 to 30 land jobs in fields like ecosystem and wildlife management, recreation and conservation.

The programs manager, Zac Wagman, is cycling more than 8,700 kilometres over four months from Victoria, B.C. to St. Johns, N.L.

Along the way he’s stopping at 50 green jobs employers in more than 100 communities across nine provinces.

He is also completing the trek on a high-performance wooden bike, part of the message of using forests to inspire and educate.

The program fills around 1,600 jobs across Canada.