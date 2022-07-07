Cross Cancer Institute staffing shortage closes 12 beds: AHS

The Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton is temporarily closing one inpatient unit until mid-September, or 12 beds, due to staffing shortages, Alberta Health Services says.

According to AHS, an "unexpected shortage" of nurses prompted the closure, with 43 other inpatient beds remaining open.

"Patients will not be impacted by this temporary bed reduction," said Kerry Williamson, AHS spokesperson, in a statement to CTV News.

"The hospital continues to have capacity for all inpatients needing care," he added. "By temporarily closing one unit, we will be able to consolidate our nursing staff to care for patients in the hospital's two other inpatient units."

Seventy-eight per cent of the hospital's inpatient beds remain open, Williamson said, with occupancy of those spaces at 82.5 per cent.

AHS is continuing to recruit undergraduate nursing employees and "manipulating shift patterns" to cover the vacancies. The health authority expects staffing levels to normalize after the summer months.

"Patient volumes will be continuously monitored and if required, additional spaces in specialized treatment rooms will be used for new admissions if they are not in use for radiation patients," the spokesperson said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kyra Markov