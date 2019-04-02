Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crosswalk installed where teens were struck by school bus
The City of Edmonton is installing a crosswalk where two teens were struck by a school bus in the west end last month.
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 3:48PM MDT
A crosswalk and flashing lights are being installed on the west Edmonton road where two 13-year-old girls were struck by a school bus in early March.
The teens were crossing Hemingway Road at 206 Street after school on March 8 when they were struck by a school bus.
The driver, 44-year-old Hung Duong, was charged with careless driving on Monday. A court appearance is scheduled for April 26.
EPS said drugs or alcohol were not factors.
Trisha Kasawski, the mother of one of the injured students, asked council last month for a speed limit reduction and marked crosswalkon the street.
On Tuesday, the City of Edmonton installed crosswalk signs, and a traffic safety official told CTV News lines will be painted later Tuesday or Wednesday.
Flashing lights will be installed in June.