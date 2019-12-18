EDMONTON -- A sentencing hearing is underway in an Edmonton courtroom for the man convicted of aggravated assault after a 2017 road rage incident where he attacked a woman with a crowbar.

Jared Eliasson was found guilty in April but has yet to be sentenced. He is also seeking bail pending a future appeal of his initial conviction.

In the morning of March 7, 2017, Eliasson chased Chelsey Schendzielorz home after she honked at him for blocking an intersection and broke both of her arms with a crowbar as he yelled “die b**** die.”.

Eliasson was acquitted of attempted murder, but found guilty of aggravated assault, damage to property and possession of a weapon.

The Crown is seeking a three-and-a-half year prison sentence.