EDMONTON -- The man convicted of aggravated assault in connection with a 2017 road rage incident will be learn his sentence on Thursday morning.

A sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday for Jared Eliasson, 31, who was found guilty in April.

On the morning of March 7, 2017, Eliasson followed Chelsey Schendzielorz home after she honked at him for blocking an intersection. The attack broke both of her arms with a crowbar.

Eliasson, 31, was acquitted of attempted murder, but found guilty of aggravated assault, damage to property and possession of a weapon.

The Crown is seeking a three-and-a-half year prison sentence. With credit for time served the net setence would amount to 28 months.

In court, Eliasson's defence lawyer argued for a sentence of between 18 and 24 months, noting his client's lack of offences in the two years prior to the assault and his completion of a four-day anger management program.

Eliasson declined to address the court. The judge will begin handing down the sentence on Thursday at 9 a.m.

With files from Dan Grummett