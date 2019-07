The annual K-Days parade kicked off Edmonton's biggest summer festival Friday.

The parade went east along Jasper Avenue, beginning at 108 Street, north on 101 Street then west on 103 Avenue, finishing at 103 Street.

Having a lot of fun in #yegdt for the K-Days parade! Thank you to everyone who has joined us for the annual tradition to kick off 10 days of fun! #yeg #kdays #exploreedmonton pic.twitter.com/XfDWhLXqeg — K-Days (@KDaysyeg) July 19, 2019

K-Days continues through July 28 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.