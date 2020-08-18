EDMONTON -- A sentencing hearing is underway Tuesday for Joey Crier who was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his 19-month-old son Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Edmonton in 2017. Investigators determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Crier was convicted of manslaughter in January 2020.

The defence and Crown are jointly proposing a 9 1/2 year prison term for Crier, though that sentence would be reduced to three years due to time already served.

Alberta Court of Queen's Bench Judge David Labrenz had previously said he would reduce the overall sentence because Crier has been assaulted in jail and had been segregated in protective custody.

The defence noted that Crier was a first time offender who had been the victim of violence and sexual abuse during his upbringing.

In a separate trial, Crier's former girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack was also convicted of manslaughter in the child's death and was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison.