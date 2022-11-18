Crown files appeal seeking 1st degree murder convictions in Nature Duperron case

Buddy Ray Underwood and Tyra Muskego have both been convicted in the death of a 25-year-old Alberta mother, but Crown prosecutors have filed an appeal seeking convictions on higher charges.

Nature Duperron was kidnapped in Edmonton, robbed, beaten repeatedly in a vehicle, forcibly fed and injected with fentanyl and left to die in the woods near Hinton on April 7, 2019.

Her handcuffed body was recovered from the woods close to Highway 16 on April 23, 2019, after witness Bret Desjarlais led RCMP to the scene.

In September, Kala Bajusz and Grayson Eashappie each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

All six people made the trip out to Hinton that night and knew each other from the drug trade, court documents stated.

Last month, Underwood was convicted of second-degree murder, robbery, forcible confinement and kidnapping. Muskego was found guilty of manslaughter, robbery and forcible confinement.

Both were initially charged with first-degree murder but Justice R.A. Graesser ruled on Oct. 21 that the Crown did not prove the "planning and deliberation" necessary for those convictions.

The judge also concluded that while Muskego was "fully involved" and a "principal actor" in robbing and kidnapping Duperron, there was no proof that she participated in the killing, aside from holding the victim down during the drive to Hinton.

Defence lawyers requested Gladue Reports for both Muskego and Underwood, who are Indigenous. A sentencing hearing had been scheduled for Dec. 2.

