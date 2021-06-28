EDMONTON -- Crown prosecutors are seeking a sentence of between 18 and 20 years for an Ontario truck driver convicted of killing a woman who bled to death in an Edmonton hotel room.

In February, Bradley Barton, 52, was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Métis and Cree woman.

Her body was found in a bathtub in Barton's hotel room at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011. Court heard she bled to death after a wound to her vagina.

​At trial, Crown prosecutors argued Barton caused the fatal wound when he sexually assaulted Gladue. Defence lawyer Dino Bottos argued Barton and Gladue had engaged in consensual sex acts.

On Monday, court heard a number of victim impact statements, written by members of Gladue's family but read out in court by a family friend.

"Barton killed my cousin in a way that shocked the entire nation," read a statement from Gladue's cousin April Dustyhorn.

"He left her alone, writhing in that bathtub."

"You tore her body apart from the inside. A pain no woman should have to endure," read a statement from Prairie Adaoui, another of Gladue's cousins.

"Our world is a much less kind and beautiful place without her."

Prosecutors also argued for Barton to be registered as a sex offender for life as a well as for a prohibition on owning firearms.

The Crown is scheduled to continue its submissions later this afternoon. The defence is expected to make its sentencing submissions later today or early Tuesday.

Barton, a truck driver from Mississauga, Ont., has been tried twice in connection with Gladue's death. A jury found him not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder.

The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women across the country.

Both the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial.