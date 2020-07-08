EDMONTON -- The Crown is seeking a sentence in excess of 22 years for Matthew McKnight, a former Edmonton bar employee convicted of five counts of sex assault.

The sentencing hearing for McKnight began Wednesday morning in Edmonton and is scheduled to last three days.

McKnight was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women from 2010 until 2016, when he worked at Knoxville's Tavern.​

Prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga said the offences are gravely serious and McKnight's moral responsibility is huge in the drug-facilitated sex assaults.

He said the judge must “denounce and deter” the vile abuse of the five women, and called the sentencing an "unique opportunity to denounce and deter."

Six victim impact statements, including from family members of the victims, are scheduled to be heard at McKnight's sentencing hearing today, and two others are to be heard later this week.

Prosecutors are seeking a 22 1/2 year sentence for McKnight, with the sentence for each guilty count to be served concurrently.

In January, McKnight was convicted on five of 13 counts after pleading not guilty.

With files from the Canadian Press