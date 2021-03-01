EDMONTON -- A west Edmonton retirement and assisted living community took a lighthearted take on the start of vaccinations on Monday. They’re calling it “Crush COVID.”

Balloons, banners, pom poms and soda pop were on display as the first seniors born in 1946 and earlier got their first COVID-19 vaccinations.

“There’s a lot of excited with the residents and for us all, there’s a big community and we are just excited that its arrived” said Touchmark at Wedgewood Executive Director Cory Brown.

Last week, the provincial government began the process of vaccinating almost a quarter million Albertans over 75.

Around 250 residents of Touchmark at Wedgewood will get their first of two doses Monday.

“It’s a massive undertaking one I wouldn’t wish upon anybody, this is unprecedented times but we are excited its here.... and really the undertaking will be completed and thats it... that light gets bigger at the end of the tunnel” added Brown.

The residents second dose is scheduled for sometime in April.

Over 100,000 Alberta seniors have already scheduled their vaccinations since last week.