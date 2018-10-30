Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Cry Me a River: Justin Timberlake postpones Edmonton shows
Justin Timberlake during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game halftime show, on Feb. 1, 2018. (Morry Gash / AP)
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 2:29PM MDT
Justin Timberlake’s two shows at Rogers Place in November will be rescheduled because the artist has bruised vocal chords.
The shows were previously scheduled for November 4 and 5.
“Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans," Live Nation Canada said.
The company encouraged fans to keep their tickets until more information is released.