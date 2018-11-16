One month after cannabis was legalized in Canada, and supply issues quickly arose, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis has adjusted how orders are distributed to retailers to address those issues.

Edmonton-based Elevate received a licence to sell cannabis on Nov. 1, but has not yet opened as the shelves remain empty.

“Unfortunately there’s a nationwide supply shortage right now,” Joshua Vera, president and founder of Elevate, told CTV News.

Three other Edmonton stores are in the same situation, and have not yet opened their doors.

Vera compared the online ordering process to buying concert tickets.

“You had to be quick on the draw, and if you’re lucky, you get product. If you’re not, you gotta try again the next day,” Vera said.

Larger companies haven’t had the same issue. The head of NOVA Cannabis, a chain of cannabis stores said the company had “teams” logging onto the AGLC website early in the morning to place orders when the product becomes available.

Even then, they’re struggling to maintain their supply.

In an effort to deal with ordering issues, AGLC launched a new ordering system on Monday.

Now, retailers must order product by filling out a form, instead of ordering online. The AGLC said it ensures the product is distributed evenly since all orders go into a lottery system.

With files from Nicole Weisberg