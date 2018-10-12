

Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton





Alberta RCMP are preparing for the legalization of cannabis next week with new training for officers and plans to curb drug-impaired driving.

A news conference held on Friday focused on the moves that RCMP will be making to ensure roads are kept safe after legalization.

But just days before Canadians are able to legally use cannabis products, the RCMP is facing down an issue: they don’t yet have the devices that are able test for drug-impairment.

There are four government-approved Draeger 5000 devices which will allow officers to test for impairment, but their estimated time of arrival is still unknown.

Other provinces are also facing a postponement in their Draeger delivery. Part of the delay is chalked up to limited federal government funding, but the country hopes to eventually have hundreds of the devices available to Canadian police forces.

The lack of the devices here in Alberta could hamper roadside enforcement, but Chief Supt. Brad Mueller said on Friday he’s confident the RCMP is ready to go.

“Impaired driving by drugs, we've been enforcing that for years,” Chief Supt. Mueller said. “[Officers are] trained and ready to respond.”

“Police have used various investigative techniques to determine sobriety since the 1920s,” said Inspector Steve Daley. “Keeping roads and highways safe for all Albertans has always been a vital part of the Provincial Policing mandate.”

Chief Supt. Mueller also announced on Friday that the RCMP is on track to reach its target goal of training one third of members in Standard Field Sobriety Test by 2020.

-With files from David Ewasuk