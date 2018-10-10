EPS officers banned from recreational cannabis consumption
A woman lights up a joint in this file photo.
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 5:25PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 10, 2018 8:42PM MDT
Edmonton police officers will not be allowed to consume recreational cannabis when the drug becomes legal next week.
“Police are held to a different standard than civilians, and may be called for duty at any time in the event of an emergency,” spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout told CTV News in an email.
The decision will be reviewed every six months.