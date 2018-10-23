Just days after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the Alberta company that opened five stores on October 17 says it made seven figures in sales over five days.

Alcanna said from the start of sales on the Wednesday to closing Sunday, October 21, the five NOVA Cannabis stores in Alberta made a combined total of $1.3 million.

The company said all of their stores experienced line-ups between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on all of those days – the stores processed 17,000 transactions in that time.

Alcanna CEO James Burns said in a statement that the figures were impressive.

“But we certainly need to put them in perspective since they are reflective of both the novelty of legalization finally happening and the very limited number of retail outlets that were able to get open for October 17,” Burns said.

Most customers favoured strains high in THC, the company said, and dried cannabis flower products.

Ahead of Oct. 17, AGLC said 17 stores would open on the day in Alberta. However, two more locations in Calgary were added just before Wednesday, putting the total number of legal cannabis retail stores at 19. Six locations were open in Edmonton, and six others opened in communities just outside the city.

Usually, the company doesn’t release financial results outside of their usual quarterly reports, but made an exception “in these unique circumstances.”