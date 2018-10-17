Nineteen cannabis stores opened in Alberta Wednesday at 10 a.m. but the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis website was busy at midnight.

You like us! Our website is experiencing some heavy traffic. We are working hard to get it up and running. Thank you for your patience. — AGLC (@AGLC) October 17, 2018

An AGLC spokesperson told CTV News there were 1,040 orders in AlbertaCannabis.org’s first hour.

As of 3:30 p.m., there had been a total of 83,764 visitors and 8,300 purchases. The website has 28,343 subscribers.

Twelve cannabis stores opened their doors in the Edmonton area Wednesday morning—six in Edmonton.