The province will cover part of cannabis-related costs for some Alberta municipalities over the next two years through a grant.

The NDP government will provide $11.2 million through the Municipal Cannabis Transition Program to municipalities with a population of more than 5,000 residents that are also responsible for their own policing.

The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) is “extremely disappointed” with the deal.

AUMA has advocated for municipalities to receive a fair share of the province’s cannabis taxation, given that they are responsible for educating the community and enforcing the laws.

“Throughout the legalization process, AUMA has attempted to work in good faith with the province,” AUMA President Barry Morishita said in a press release. “The federal government did not agree to give the provinces a larger share of the excise tax only for the province to not equitably distribute to the municipalities that need it.”

The City of Edmonton will receive $1.75 million in the first year, even though the costs will surpass $11 million.

AUMA will ask Ottawa to withhold a portion of Alberta’s cannabis tax until the province negotiates a deal more favourable for municipalities.

“It’s upsetting,” Ward 10 Councillor Michael Walters told CTV News. “[I’m] disappointed to hear about the amount of money that has been allotted. Our costs are significantly higher than what we now know we’ll receive.”

The gap in costs will likely result in a property tax increase, Walters said.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) said 17 stores will open Wednesday—six of them in Edmonton.

AGLC will be in charge of all online sales.