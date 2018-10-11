Less than a week before cannabis is legalized in Canada, the Edmonton International Airport has released its policy on cannabis use on its property.

EIA said all recreational cannabis use will be prohibited on property managed by the airport, including roads controlled by the airport, in parkades and JetSet Parking lot and the airport building.

RCMP will monitor and enforce the policy.

Cannabis will be legalized in Canada on October 17, and starting on that date, travellers will be entitled to transport up to 30 grams of marijuana in their carry-on or checked luggage within Canada under Transport Canada regulations.

However, there is zero tolerance for crossing international borders with cannabis.