When cannabis is legalized on October 17, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis said 17 retailers in the province will be legally ready to open their doors to the public.

Interim cannabis licences have been issued to the 17 retailers, it allows stores to order and receive stock ahead of legalization. Interim licences that fulfill conditions will receive a sales licence on October 17.

In Edmonton, there will be six locations, with six more in communities throughout the Edmonton Metro Region.

Calgary has two locations, and Medicine Hat will have three.

After legalization, the authority expects the number of operational stores across the province to increase, with about 250 stores in business by the end of 2018. Albertans who live in communities without a cannabis shop can place orders online.