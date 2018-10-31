Cannabis has been legal for two weeks and there are still lines outside Edmonton dispensaries.

Cannabis users who want to buy the product legally rush to stores when more supply arrives.

“We’ve run out before and I think we will probably run out again before the weekend hits,” Alternative Greens Owner Trevor Miller told CTV News.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) said there is a lack of stock nationwide.

“We were confident in what we negotiated with the licensed producers,” said Dave Berry, vice president of regulatory services at AGLC. “Unfortunately, we haven’t received everything we agreed upon.”

Since legalization day, the province brought two more cannabis producers on board, but it’s unclear when shortages will go away with more stores opening across Alberta.

“We’re asking for patience,” Berry said.

But Miller does not have high hopes.

“If this continues the way it is, they will actually kill the industry before it starts.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg