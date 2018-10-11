Recreational cannabis will be legal across Canada on October 17. Where can adults consume it in Edmonton?

Edmontonians can get high in their home, some parks, trails, public areas and sidewalks—but all with some exceptions.

Property owners, landlords, rental companies and condo boards can restrict smoking. Boardwalk—Edmonton’s largest rental company—already banned cannabis consumption in their properties.

Smoking will not be allowed at City of Edmonton parks, like Fort Edmonton Park, William Hawrelak Park and Sir Winston Churchill Square.

People can consume marijuana on sidewalks, but not within 10 metres of a doorway, window, patio and bus stop. This rules out the majority of Whyte Avenue.

It will also be banned in vehicles and on transit terminals, hospitals, schools, playgrounds, outdoor pools, spray parks, off-leash parks, cemeteries, city-owned golf courses, sports fields and ski hills.

The cannabis rules will also apply to tobacco consumption.

Calgary, Fort McMurray, Red Deer and St. Albert banned cannabis consumption in public.

For more information on Edmonton’s cannabis rules, click here.