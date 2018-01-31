There is no electricity. There is no running water. But in just two short weeks there will be a beautiful playground in the yard of a remote Cambodian School. It was a playground that Spruce Grove kids played on for years. Those Canadians are getting a replacement...a new playground. And a new one will also arrive for the Cambodians...in an example of recycling. And the ultimate illustration of playing it forward.

This is the fourth trip for Castle Downs Recreation Society International. They have delighted kids in Philippines, Vietnam, Nicaragua and now Cambodia. The 26 volunteers took out the playground equipment, normally destined for the landfill, out of the ground last year. Fundraised. And shipped the refurbished swings, slides and monkey bars to the site in central Cambodia. In Kratie province.

Volunteers are excited. Yet anxious. This is farther than most of the new volunteers have ever been. They are leaving their families, travelling on their own dime , to give back to kids they have never met.

On previous trips, guns were fired outside our hotel room. One volunteer had to go to hospital after being cut. Most suffered in the heat. But in the end we met grateful people and saw the biggest smiles as kids attacked a playground for the first time. A playground most kids in these countries could only dream about. There will be so many stories to tell.

I will be updating the playground Adventure every morning at 6:50 a.m. on CTV Morning Live. There will also be updates during the 5 and 6 p.m. casts, and look for updates and photos on the CTV Edmonton website. And when I get back I will do number of stories detailing life in Cambodia. And documenting the stories of these two dozen volunteers... who will be playing it forward.