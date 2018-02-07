The adventure continues in Cambodia. The village receiving the recycled playgrounds is really in the middle of nowhere. It takes about two hours from the nearest city, and the roads here are like nothing most of the ever driven on. They are narrow. And you are dodging dogs, chickens, kids, scooters, and even people who have laid out the rice or fish to dry. The first day we even had to lift height barriers to get our bus underneath. But once we got there...what a reception. The kids are so excited to see what was in this big seacan that had been sitting outside their school. A lot of locals have been helping out as well. They can't wait. Some of the adults are even planning to get on the equipment first before the kids, because they too have never seen a playground like this one.