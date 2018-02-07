Today the Bucket Brigade made our day.

The adults and even the kids are eager to help resurrect the old Spruce Grove playground in their remote village. Group by group children started arriving at the construction site with buckets. With pails. With their mom's pots. They wanted to help so badly. They wanted to move sand from piles on the side to the playground. We dubbed them the Bucket Brigade. One little girl told her dad that she wanted to help. He told her she was too little. She said: "I am not too little I'm getting a bucket and I'm going to help." So her dad (in blue) took her hand and brought her to the construction site. You are never too small to make a difference.