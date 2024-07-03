CTV News Edmonton's top 5 stories for June 2024
From the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup Final run to another battle between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, these were the top five stories on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca in June.
5. 'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man made history on The Price is Right.
In the game's finale, the Showcase, Patrice Masse guessed the showcase price at $39,500. The actual price was $39,501.
The audience went wild and Masse was shocked.
"That was the best showcase bid in the history of the show," host Drew Carey said on the episode.
Some of his prizes included a trip to Miami, a trip to Hawaii and a new car.
4. Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
Florida Panthers' captain Aleksander Barkov lifts the Stanley Cup after their 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Fla. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
The Edmonton Oilers were one win away from a historic comeback in the Stanley Cup Final, but it wasn't to be.
After going down 3-0 in the series, the Oilers won three games in a row but lost 2-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on June 24.
3. 'Respect their privacy': McDavid keeps his cool as he's mobbed by fans during beer run
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was surrounded by fans during a beer run. (Source: Facebook)
The Oilers' run was fun for Edmonton fans — but some took it a little too far.
After the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on June 2 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, superstar Connor McDavid went for a beer run and was mobbed by some Oilers fans outside his vehicle.
McDavid kept his cool as fans took videos with him.
2. Alberta town loses half its family doctors, declares health-care crisis
Hinton, Alta., declared a health-care crisis to try to bolster its sagging numbers of family doctors.
Hinton Mayor Nicholas Nissen told CTV News Edmonton the town of 10,000 has lost about half of its primary care physicians over the last year to retirement, leaving "half of the town" without one.
Six family doctors now work in Hinton, not all of them full-time. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nissen said 15 doctors worked full-time in the town 270 kilometres west of Edmonton.
1. Smith tells Trudeau Alberta will opt out of federal dental plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
On June 25, Alberta said it would opt out of the federal dental plan.
In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Danielle Smith said the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) infringes on provincial jurisdiction.
"If a new health program was to be developed by the federal government, it should be done in full collaboration with provinces and territories, and discussions should have occurred before these intentions are announced. Unfortunately, this did not occur," Smith wrote.
"As such, Alberta intends to opt out of the federal plan and maintain its provincial programs for Albertans. Alberta is seeking to negotiate an agreement for the province’s share of federal dental funding and will use this unconditional funding to expand dental coverage to more low-income Albertans. We anticipate our respective officials can negotiate mutually agreeable terms within a two-year timeframe and plan to opt out by 2026."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through southeast Caribbean
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Canadian feels 'abandoned' in Mexico after WestJet strike
More than 1,100 WestJet flights and counting have been cancelled since last Thursday, when a strike by the airlines mechanics union grounded travel plans for more than 100,000 customers.
Trudeau won't commit to national caucus meeting, says he's having calls with MPs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week, but his focus remains on governing.
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians considering leaving due to cost of housing: survey
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians say that they are considering leaving the province due to the high cost of housing, a new survey has found.
1 dead, 2 injured after helicopter crash near B.C.-Alberta border
One person was killed and two others were injured in a helicopter crash near the B.C.-Alberta border on Tuesday evening, according to the RCMP.
Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing at least 6 people in the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
All tents at UofT encampment appear to have been taken down ahead of 6 p.m. deadline
All tents at a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto appear to have been taken down ahead of a 6 p.m. deadline to clear the site.
Popular weight loss and diabetes drugs linked to increased risk of rare form of blindness
People who take Ozempic or Wegovy may have a higher risk of developing a rare form of blindness, a new study suggests. Still, doctors say it shouldn’t deter patients from using the medicines to treat diabetes or obesity.
Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food
A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.
B.C. nurse reprimanded for drinking alcohol, working while impaired
B.C.'s online portal to combat 'bad faith' evictions will go live this month
