Culprit at large as Edmonton police investigate collision involving stolen Jeep northeast of downtown
Edmonton police are seeking a culprit in a collision involving a stolen vehicle at an intersection northeast of downtown.
Officers responded to a call at 6 p.m. reporting a collision at 95 Street and 106 Avenue that involved a stolen 2000 Jeep Cherokee, a 2018 GMC Acadia and a 2017 Acura MDX.
The Jeep was reportedly travelling eastbound on 106 Avenue at high speed when it went through a stop sign and hit the other two vehicles.
Police say they have taken one of two culprits that fled the scene on foot into custody.
A woman who was in the stolen Jeep was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital with a serious, non-life-threatening injury.
The police major collisions investigative team is on the case.
Correction
Police initially reported the woman injured in the collision was in one of the vehicles hit by the stolen Jeep. She was, in fact, in the stolen vehicle, police confirmed in an update to media later Tuesday evening.