EDMONTON -- Teams skipped by Brendan Bottcher and Laura Walker and Team Brittany Tran/Aaron Sluchinski will represent the province again at the Brier, Scotties, and Mixed Doubles Canadian Curling Championships respectively.

Curling Alberta made the announcement on Monday afternoon following the cancellation of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles provincial championships earlier this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time in Alberta’s curling history that the championships were not held to decide on the representatives.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for Curling Alberta’s Board of Directors,” said Steven Young, President of Curling Alberta in a written release. “As a province, we were faced with a unique set of circumstances in unprecedented times. No one could predict that we would be forced to make a decision like this, which we tried to avoid by pushing hard to host our championships.”

Kevin Koe, who skipped Team Canada at last year's Brier, will get a wild-card spot.

The Scotties will begin Feb. 19 at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary. The Brier starts March 5 in the same venue at Canada Olympic Park.

With files from the Canadian Press.