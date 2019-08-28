A large rally is expected on the steps of the legislature over the noon hour today. The protest will focus on the UCP government's curriculum review process.

Organizers of the rally expect hundreds to show up in protest of the UCP government's delay of the rollout for the new curriculum. Instead the province last week announced it was creating a new panel to review and enhance the revamped curriculum.

“We consulted hundreds of thousands of Albertans, and it's really disappointing to see that work is being slowed,” NDP Education Critic Janis Irwin said.

Irwin is one of a handful of NDP MLAs expected to be at this afternoon's rally.

The organizers say they are unhappy with the UCP's delaying of the rollout for the new kindergarten to grade four curriculums. They also say the province's panel is not properly assembled, that there are no current teachers and it lacks indigenous and LGBTQ representation.

The Alberta Teachers' Association also spoke out about this review panel.

“It makes me wonder about Alberta Education and the minister's ideologies where it comes around the involvement of the association and teachers in this process,” said ATA President Jason Schilling.

But the government says further consultation was needed.

“I did feel it did not engage all the partners,” said Education Minister Adriana LaGrange. “While the ATA, their focus is on teachers, and my focus is on student learning.”

The education minister insists teachers will still be consulted. The panel will report back in December and the government will open consolations with parents and students in the next year.

The one hour rally is set to start at noon