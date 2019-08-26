

The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival has come to a close for another year, and organizers say attendance was record breaking.

A total of 147,358 tickets were sold for $1.72 million, up 18 per cent from 2018.

Over the 11 days of the festival 848,263 patrons visited the festival grounds on Edmonton’s south side.

“This year has truly been a year where patrons are willing and eager to take a chance,” Fringe Theatre Artistic Director Murray Utas said in a written release. “The Randomizer on our website alone generated over $120,000 in ticket sales, which is a true testament to the openness of festival audiences to experience new, daring, and exciting theatre right here in the heart of Old Strathcona.”

However, the fringe was not without controversy. Before the curtain even went up on the festival, organizers pulled one of the plays because of concerns about the playwright, who had previously faced child porn charges.

And last week, a performer in another show apologized after he undressed an audience member on stage.

But for many, the experience was a good one. One couple even celebrated their wedding with a toast from Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie.

Anyone who missed out on the fringe during its 11 day run can still take advantage of the Fringe Holdover Series until Aug. 31. Ticket and schedule information is available online.